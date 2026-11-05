🤝 Aurora, CO Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Aurora has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. Most of these roles offer flexible hours and hands-on work with kids, adults, and families.

Employer: BETHEL CARE LLC

BETHEL CARE LLC Location: Aurora, CO (community-based, in person)

(community-based, in person) Type: Part-time, full-time, or contract (listed as OTHER)

Part-time, full-time, or contract (listed as OTHER) Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities out in the community—libraries, parks, rec centers, volunteer sites, and more. Great fit if you’re organized, energetic, and want flexible hours while helping people build life skills and independence.

Employer: Bethel Care LLC

Location: Aurora, CO (in-home and community, in person)

(in-home and community, in person) Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $21.00 – $25.00 per hour

Work 1:1 or in small groups with youth and adults who have behavioral or emotional needs, including foster youth and individuals with IDD. You’ll use behavior plans, de-escalation, and trauma-informed care, with flexible scheduling and room to grow into lead or case manager roles.

Employer: Advanced Care Support

Location: Aurora & Denver, CO (in-home, in person)

(in-home, in person) Type: Part-time (starts at 15–20 hours/week)

(starts at 15–20 hours/week) Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour

Provide in-home support to adults with developmental disabilities in independent settings—help with daily living, routines, community access, and behavior support. This is a good pick if you want weekday, flexible hours with the option to grow into full-time.

Employer: National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP)

Location: Aurora, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support case managers working with children and families in the La Jornada program—lots of administrative and documentation work, helping with reunification, records, and travel coordination. This role comes with 33 paid days off per year, healthcare, 401(k), mileage reimbursement, and more, and requires fluent Spanish and English.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.