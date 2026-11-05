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🤝 Aurora, CO Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
Aurora has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. Most of these roles offer flexible hours and hands-on work with kids, adults, and families.
Day Program Coordinator
- Employer: BETHEL CARE LLC
- Location: Aurora, CO (community-based, in person)
- Type: Part-time, full-time, or contract (listed as OTHER)
- Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour
Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities out in the community—libraries, parks, rec centers, volunteer sites, and more. Great fit if you’re organized, energetic, and want flexible hours while helping people build life skills and independence.
Behavioral Health Specialist
- Employer: Bethel Care LLC
- Location: Aurora, CO (in-home and community, in person)
- Type: OTHER
- Pay: $21.00 – $25.00 per hour
Work 1:1 or in small groups with youth and adults who have behavioral or emotional needs, including foster youth and individuals with IDD. You’ll use behavior plans, de-escalation, and trauma-informed care, with flexible scheduling and room to grow into lead or case manager roles.
Care Coordinator
- Employer: Advanced Care Support
- Location: Aurora & Denver, CO (in-home, in person)
- Type: Part-time (starts at 15–20 hours/week)
- Pay: $19.00 – $22.00 per hour
Provide in-home support to adults with developmental disabilities in independent settings—help with daily living, routines, community access, and behavior support. This is a good pick if you want weekday, flexible hours with the option to grow into full-time.
Case Aide – Bilingual Spanish/English (La Jornada)
- Employer: National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP)
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Support case managers working with children and families in the La Jornada program—lots of administrative and documentation work, helping with reunification, records, and travel coordination. This role comes with 33 paid days off per year, healthcare, 401(k), mileage reimbursement, and more, and requires fluent Spanish and English.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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