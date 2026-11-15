Augusta’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from hospitals to private practices. If you’re in medical or dental care, there are some strong full-time and part-time options open.

Employer: MaineGeneral Health

MaineGeneral Health Location: Augusta, ME

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

(40 hrs/week) Salary: $19.65 – $36.14/hour

This MA role is a mix of hands-on patient care (vitals, rooming, specimens) and admin work (scheduling, prior auths, data entry). Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, team-focused, and either certified, experienced, or have an MA associate degree.

Employer: Gentiva Hospice

Gentiva Hospice Location: Augusta, ME

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, days

Salary: $82,000 – $92,000/year

Home- and facility-based hospice RN role where you manage the full plan of care and support families through end-of-life. Comes with mileage or fleet vehicle, solid benefits, and education support (CEUs, tuition help).

Employer: MaineGeneral Health

MaineGeneral Health Location: Augusta, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $700,000 – $750,000/year

Roughly 60% IR and 40% diagnostic at a modern medical center with advanced IR suites and SECTRA PACS. Monday–Friday days with limited evening/weekend call, plus relocation help, loan assistance, malpractice with tail, and strong retirement benefits.

Employer: MaineGeneral Health

MaineGeneral Health Location: Augusta, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $700,000 – $750,000/year

General and subspecialty imaging (about 50/50 split) in a busy, team-based practice. Monday–Friday schedule, light evening call, and a benefits package that includes loan assistance, relocation, CME support, and comprehensive insurance.

Employer: Maine Dental Group

Maine Dental Group Location: Augusta, ME (Gentle Family Dentistry) and Waterville, ME (Waterville Family Dentistry)

and Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: From $50.00/hour

Join a patient-focused dental team with strong benefits (medical/dental allowance, PTO, 401(k) with match, bonuses). Great if you want good work/life balance, mentorship, and a stable hygiene role.

Employer: Top Dog Country Club

Top Dog Country Club Location: Augusta, ME

Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)

Salary: $17.00 – $18.00/hour

Hands-on role caring for dogs—feeding, playtime, cleaning, and talking with pet owners. Weekend shifts are required, and it’s a nice fit if you have animal care or vet-assistant experience and like active, on-your-feet work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.