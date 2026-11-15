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Augusta
🏥 Augusta, Maine Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Augusta’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from hospitals to private practices. If you’re in medical or dental care, there are some strong full-time and part-time options open.
Medical Assistant (MA) – Augusta Family Medicine (Full-time)
- Employer: MaineGeneral Health
- Location: Augusta, ME
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $19.65 – $36.14/hour
This MA role is a mix of hands-on patient care (vitals, rooming, specimens) and admin work (scheduling, prior auths, data entry). Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, team-focused, and either certified, experienced, or have an MA associate degree.
Registered Nurse, RN Case Manager – Hospice
- Employer: Gentiva Hospice
- Location: Augusta, ME
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, days
- Salary: $82,000 – $92,000/year
Home- and facility-based hospice RN role where you manage the full plan of care and support families through end-of-life. Comes with mileage or fleet vehicle, solid benefits, and education support (CEUs, tuition help).
Interventional Radiologist
- Employer: MaineGeneral Health
- Location: Augusta, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $700,000 – $750,000/year
Roughly 60% IR and 40% diagnostic at a modern medical center with advanced IR suites and SECTRA PACS. Monday–Friday days with limited evening/weekend call, plus relocation help, loan assistance, malpractice with tail, and strong retirement benefits.
Diagnostic Radiologist
- Employer: MaineGeneral Health
- Location: Augusta, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $700,000 – $750,000/year
General and subspecialty imaging (about 50/50 split) in a busy, team-based practice. Monday–Friday schedule, light evening call, and a benefits package that includes loan assistance, relocation, CME support, and comprehensive insurance.
Registered Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Maine Dental Group
- Location: Augusta, ME (Gentle Family Dentistry) and Waterville, ME (Waterville Family Dentistry)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: From $50.00/hour
Join a patient-focused dental team with strong benefits (medical/dental allowance, PTO, 401(k) with match, bonuses). Great if you want good work/life balance, mentorship, and a stable hygiene role.
Canine Facility Team Member
- Employer: Top Dog Country Club
- Location: Augusta, ME
- Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)
- Salary: $17.00 – $18.00/hour
Hands-on role caring for dogs—feeding, playtime, cleaning, and talking with pet owners. Weekend shifts are required, and it’s a nice fit if you have animal care or vet-assistant experience and like active, on-your-feet work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers list related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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