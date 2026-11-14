Sales and marketing roles around Augusta, ME are looking strong right now, from flexible entry-level work to six-figure remote careers. Here are a few solid options worth a look this week.

Employer: GRUNDFOS

GRUNDFOS Location: Augusta, ME (covers the North-East US region)

(covers the North-East US region) Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,300 – $106,155 base range

Technical sales role selling industrial pump solutions and managing distributor relationships across the Northeast. Good fit if you have an engineering background, 3–5 years in industrial machinery, and want strong benefits, bonuses, and structured career development.

Employer: Vector Marketing

Location: Augusta, ME (virtual interviews, local sales after training)

(virtual interviews, local sales after training) Type: Part-time / flexible

Pay: $30.00 base per appointment or commission (whichever is higher)

Entry-level role selling Cutco products through one-on-one appointments, with full training provided. Great if you need a flexible schedule around school, another job, or family and want weekly pay plus the chance to earn more through commissions.

Employer: Intuit

Location: Augusta, ME (Remote – Maine)

Type: Full-time

Expected Base Pay Range (Maine Remote): $159,500 – $216,000

Senior customer success + sales role owning post-sale revenue for Intuit’s mid-market customers via reseller partners. Best for someone with 10+ years in SaaS account management or customer success, strong quota history, and experience driving retention and expansion.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.