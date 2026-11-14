Augusta’s maintenance and cleaning jobs are steady right now, with options from state government to local small business. Here are a few solid roles if you like hands-on work and keeping spaces safe and clean.

Employer: Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Location: Augusta, ME

Type: Full-time (Sunday–Thursday, 7:00 AM start )

(Sunday–Thursday, ) Salary: Not listed

Keep the warehouse clean and safe in dry, cooler, and freezer areas, plus some office spaces. This role comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and growth opportunities in a large food distribution company.

Employer: State of Maine – Dept. of Defense, Veterans & Emergency Management

Location: Augusta, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.65 – $33.39/hour

Application deadline: December 1, 2026

Lead a team that handles grounds maintenance, snow and trash removal, and heavy equipment/vehicle operations at state facilities. This supervisory role offers strong state benefits (health insurance with high state contribution, pension, paid parental leave, generous vacation and sick time, and gym reimbursement). Maine Class A driver’s license required.

Employer: Overall Cleaning LLC

Location: Based in Augusta, ME (serving Winthrop, Augusta, Monmouth, Brunswick & Central Maine)

Based in (serving Winthrop, Augusta, Monmouth, Brunswick & Central Maine) Type: Part-time (~20 hours/week)

Salary: $22.00 – $24.00/hour

Daytime residential cleaning with no nights or weekends, great if you need hours that fit around school schedules. Small local company offering on-the-job training, paid time off, and paid training; you’ll need reliable transportation and must be able to handle physical cleaning work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.