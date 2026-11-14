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🚚 Augusta, ME Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings
Augusta’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around food distribution and state purchasing. If you like keeping things organized and moving on time, these roles are worth a look.
Assistant Buyer
- Employer: Performance Food Group (Performance Foodservice)
- Location: Augusta, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the purchasing team for a major food distributor—confirming purchase orders, invoicing customers, and handling drop-ship orders. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and education assistance, plus clear growth paths in a large, stable company.
Driver Check-In Representative
- Employer: TSP Talent
- Location: Augusta, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Office-meets-warehouse role where you check in delivery drivers, process route paperwork, handle returns, and update inventory records. Good fit if you’re organized, like fast-paced work, and don’t mind moving between desk tasks and the warehouse floor.
Buyer II
- Employer: State of Maine – Department of Defense, Veterans' & Emergency Management (Military Bureau)
- Location: Camp Keyes – Augusta, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.73–$28.73/hour (Grade 19)
- Application deadline: December 1, 2026
Professional purchasing role supporting the Maine National Guard, handling bids, purchase orders, and vendor negotiations. Offers a hybrid schedule (2–3 remote days/week after training) and strong state benefits: 13 paid holidays, 3+ weeks vacation, sick time, health and dental coverage, retirement contributions, gym reimbursement, and paid parental leave.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often train the right person who’s willing to learn.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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