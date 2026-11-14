Augusta’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around food distribution and state purchasing. If you like keeping things organized and moving on time, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Performance Food Group (Performance Foodservice)

Performance Food Group (Performance Foodservice) Location: Augusta, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the purchasing team for a major food distributor—confirming purchase orders, invoicing customers, and handling drop-ship orders. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and education assistance, plus clear growth paths in a large, stable company.

Employer: TSP Talent

TSP Talent Location: Augusta, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-meets-warehouse role where you check in delivery drivers, process route paperwork, handle returns, and update inventory records. Good fit if you’re organized, like fast-paced work, and don’t mind moving between desk tasks and the warehouse floor.

Employer: State of Maine – Department of Defense, Veterans' & Emergency Management (Military Bureau)

Location: Camp Keyes – Augusta, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.73–$28.73/hour (Grade 19)

(Grade 19) Application deadline: December 1, 2026

Professional purchasing role supporting the Maine National Guard, handling bids, purchase orders, and vendor negotiations. Offers a hybrid schedule (2–3 remote days/week after training) and strong state benefits: 13 paid holidays, 3+ weeks vacation, sick time, health and dental coverage, retirement contributions, gym reimbursement, and paid parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often train the right person who’s willing to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.