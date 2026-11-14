Healthcare hiring around Augusta, Maine is steady right now, from entry-level roles with paid training to advanced clinical and public health positions. If you’re in (or near) Augusta and want to grow your career in care, these are some of the strongest options this week.

Employer: Berry Street

Berry Street Location: Fully remote , based in Augusta, ME (work from anywhere in the U.S.)

, based in (work from anywhere in the U.S.) Type: Full-time or Part-time (1099 contractor)

Full-time or Part-time (1099 contractor) Pay: Up to $85/hour

Work from home, set your own schedule, and focus on medical nutrition therapy while Berry Street handles credentialing, billing, and referrals. Great fit if you’re an RD or CNS who wants flexibility, insurance-based clients, and strong back-office support.

Employer: MaineGeneral Health

Location: Augusta, ME

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., no call, evenings/weekends rare

Lead MaineGeneral’s Workplace Health team with a mix of direct patient care and leadership duties. Ideal for a physician with occupational, family, internal, or emergency medicine experience who wants daytime hours, strong benefits, CME support, and a clear path to medical directorship.

Employer: MaineGeneral Health

Location: Augusta, ME

Type: Full-time

Full-time Comp: Highly competitive base salary + RVU incentives, loan repayment, relocation, retention bonus

Join three urologists and four APPs in a full-spectrum practice with robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery, a four-day clinical workweek, and 1:6 weekend call. Strong referral base, H-1B sponsorship, and a lifestyle that includes easy access to lakes, trails, skiing, and the Maine coast.

Employer: American Red Cross

Location: Based in Hallowell/Augusta, ME with mobile blood drives

Based in with mobile blood drives Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22.44/hour

Schedule: Variable shifts Mon–Fri or Tue–Sat; early mornings, evenings, some weekends/overnights

No healthcare experience needed—just a diploma, good driving record, and strong people skills. You’ll get paid training, solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO), and the chance to travel to local blood drives while helping save lives.

Employer: State of Maine – Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center (DDPC)

Location: Augusta, ME

Type: Part-time

Pay: $35.35–$44.32/hour + shift and weekend differentials; possible $200/month nursing loan reimbursement

+ shift and weekend differentials; possible nursing loan reimbursement Shifts: 10:45 a.m.–11:15 p.m., 2:45 p.m.–11:15 p.m., or 10:45 a.m.–9:15 p.m.

Provide psychiatric and medical nursing care in a 69-bed state psychiatric hospital, including meds, assessments, and group/individual interventions. Comes with strong State of Maine benefits (retirement, generous leave, health/dental) and requires an active Maine RN license.

Employer: State of Maine – DHHS / Maine CDC

Location: Augusta, ME (partial telework with approval)

(partial telework with approval) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $51,500.80–$72,259.20/year

Travel across Maine to visit provider offices, support vaccine storage/handling, and deliver immunization education and webinars. Great for someone with a public health or health education background who wants field work, training, and strong state benefits.

If one of these roles fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in before the deadlines sneak up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.