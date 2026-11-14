Augusta’s trades scene is busy right now, especially around building automation and mechanical systems. If you’ve got licenses and field experience, there are some solid hourly rates on the table.

Employer: Honeywell Technologies

Honeywell Technologies Location: Augusta, ME (projects across Central Maine)

(projects across Central Maine) Type: Full-time (union-represented)

(union-represented) Pay: $43.73/hour

Lead mechanical installation crews on industrial and building automation projects, from reading blueprints to coordinating daily work and enforcing safety. This is a hands-on leadership role with a global tech company, plus union benefits per the local collective bargaining agreement.

Also listed here: Fitter Foreman on Indeed — same role, different posting.

Employer: Honeywell Technologies

Honeywell Technologies Location: Augusta, ME (Hybrid/Remote field role)

(Hybrid/Remote field role) Type: Full-time

Pay: $39.75/hour

Install, assemble, and maintain mechanical systems for building automation, working from blueprints and troubleshooting issues in the field. Great fit if you have a Journeyman Oil Burner License and/or Maine Propane and Natural Gas License and want steady work with full benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—big employers like this often post similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.