Augusta’s public sector is hiring for planning and development pros who want their work to shape how Mainers move, learn, and enjoy the outdoors. These roles come with solid pay, strong benefits, and the chance to have a real impact across the state.

Employer: Maine Department of Transportation (via Mass Transit magazine)

Maine Department of Transportation (via Mass Transit magazine) Location: Augusta, ME

Salary: $56,264 – $78,998.40 per year

Type: Full-time

Deadline: November 24, 2026

Help plan the future of public transportation in Maine. This role sits in the Bureau of Planning and covers transit planning, public engagement, grant and financial management, and oversight of transit providers statewide. You’ll be the key contact for regional, state, and federal partners and may supervise professional and technical staff. Requires about 8 years’ combined education/experience in planning and program development.

Employer: Maine Department of Transportation (via Mass Transit magazine)

Maine Department of Transportation (via Mass Transit magazine) Location: Augusta, ME

Salary: $75,067.20 – $106,163.20 per year

Type: Full-time

Deadline: November 30, 2026

Lead MaineDOT’s Transit Unit and guide how transit funding and service roll out across the state. You’ll manage long-range transit planning, oversee state and federal transit funds, supervise a small team (1 Transportation Planning Specialist and 3 Analysts), and work closely with transit providers, MPOs, and state/federal partners. Ideal for someone with a Bachelor’s in public policy/planning/transportation and about 6 years’ related experience in transportation, planning, grants, or public transit.

Employer: State of Maine – Dept. of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Location: Augusta, ME

Salary: $56,867.20 – $79,747.20 per year

Type: Full-time, year-round

Deadline: End of day November 25, 2026

Be the lead voice for natural history education and outreach for Maine’s public lands and State Parks. This Senior Planner designs interpretive plans, creates signs, exhibits, and digital content, and trains staff on environmental education. Great fit if you love nature and communication and have a Bachelor’s in natural sciences, outdoor recreation, education, or related field plus 4 years’ experience (or equivalent experience).

If one of these roles speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, write a short cover letter, and click through to apply before the deadlines.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.