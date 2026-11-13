Augusta has some solid options right now if you like detailed, investigative work and want to help keep people safe. These roles lean into field work, report writing, and working closely with law enforcement.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Augusta, ME (field-based role)

(field-based role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run mobile and stationary surveillance to support insurance claim investigations (workers’ comp, liability, disability, etc.). Great fit if you’re independent, tech-comfortable (laptop, video, cell), and have at least 1 year of investigative or protective services experience plus a valid driver’s license and eligibility for Maine Professional Investigator licensure. Includes medical, dental, vision, life, disability, retirement plan, paid holidays, sick time, and vacation accrual.

Employer: State of Maine – Department of Public Safety, Fire Marshal’s Office

Location: Augusta, ME (covering Waldo & Knox County)

(covering Waldo & Knox County) Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,516.80 – $94,328.00/year (+ $0.85/hour stipend )

(+ ) Application window: Open now – closes December 1, 2026

Entry-level investigative and protective services role where you determine the cause of fires and explosions, inspect buildings and events for fire and life safety hazards, and may testify as an expert witness. Requires an Associate’s in a physical science, criminal justice, or fire science (or equivalent experience), valid driver’s license, Maine law enforcement certification, and ability to pass physical exams and wear breathing apparatus. Strong state benefits: generous paid time off, 85–100% paid health insurance, state retirement contributions, dental, gym reimbursement, parental leave, and more.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.