👔 Augusta, ME Exec & Management Jobs with Multiple $85K+ Roles

Augusta’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in state government and education tech. If you’ve got management or project skills, there are several solid options with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: State of Maine – Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS)

State of Maine – Location: Augusta, Maine

Type: Full-time (Public Service Manager III)

(Public Service Manager III) Salary: $97,032 – $137,446.40 per year

Application window: Opens Nov 5, 2026 – Closes Nov 19, 2026

Lead the state’s child support enforcement division (DSER), managing managers, agents, and support staff to make sure non-custodial parents help support their kids. This role is big-picture and public-facing: you’ll handle strategy, policy, budgets, federal compliance, and staff development, plus represent DHHS with legislators and other agencies. Comes with the full State of Maine benefits package (13 holidays, 3+ weeks vacation, sick time, strong health insurance, retirement, and paid parental leave).

Employer: State of Maine – Maine Department of Transportation

Location: Augusta, Maine

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,504 – $125,673.60 per year

Application window: Opens Nov 5, 2026 – Closes Nov 20, 2026

Run one of MaineDOT’s major bridge project teams, overseeing engineers, project managers, and technicians on complex public infrastructure projects. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, contracts, and public meetings, and serve as the main contact for towns, legislators, and federal partners. Requires PE license + project management experience (or 12 years technical engineering with PM experience) and includes robust state benefits and retirement.

Employer: Office of Behavioral Health (OBH)

Location: Augusta, ME (Hybrid remote)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $36 – $46 per hour

Manage a federal SAMHSA grant that expands mental health services for kids and young adults in rural Maine. You’ll coordinate with state teams and providers, track performance, handle reporting, lead site visits, and support new grant proposals. This is a good fit if you have grant writing/reporting experience, a bachelor’s degree, and know state/federal funding rules. Includes health, dental, vision, retirement, and paid time off.

Employer: Pearson

Location: Listed in Augusta, ME (Workplace type: Remote )

Listed in (Workplace type: ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $95,000 per year

Application deadline: November 30, 2026 (may be extended)

Lead end-to-end curriculum and content-development projects across product, content, tech, and external partners for a global learning company. You’ll own project plans, timelines, risks, QA, and stakeholder communication, often with distributed teams. Best for someone with 3+ years of project/program management, ideally in edtech, curriculum, or digital products, and comfortable using modern PM tools and possibly Agile.

If one of these roles feels even close to a fit, don’t overthink it—polish your resume, write a focused cover letter, and hit apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.