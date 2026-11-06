📋 Augusta, ME Admin Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings

Augusta’s admin and office scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and licensing. If you’re organized, friendly, and good with computers, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Staffing Solutions Organization LLC (SSO)

Staffing Solutions Organization LLC (SSO) Location: Augusta, ME (Hybrid – partially remote)

(Hybrid – partially remote) Salary: $27.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Support Maine’s Licensing & Certification Unit with applications, records, and provider support. This job is great if you love detailed work, want hybrid/remote flexibility, and are strong with Microsoft Office and data entry.

Employer: Kennebec Behavioral Health

Location: Augusta, ME (In person)

(In person) Salary: From $19.00/hour

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Work behind the scenes keeping medical records accurate and organized for a long-standing behavioral health provider. Good fit if you have healthcare clerical experience, know HIPAA, and like scanning, auditing charts, and handling release-of-information requests. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: AngleZ Behavioral Health Services

Location: Augusta, ME (In person)

(In person) Salary: $23.00–$25.00/hour

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Be the front-desk and admin hub for a growing behavioral health agency. You’ll greet clients, answer phones, schedule visits, manage referrals and documents, and support program directors. Solid choice if you have admin experience, strong people skills, and want good pay plus 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time. A polished resume and a short, clear cover note can really help you stand out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.