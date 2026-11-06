🏗️ Augusta, Maine Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Augusta’s infrastructure and building tech scene is busy right now. If you’re into bridges or building automation, there are several solid roles open with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Maine Department of Transportation (State of Maine)

Maine Department of Transportation (State of Maine) Location: Augusta, Maine

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,788.32 – $74,065.68 per year (includes 2.5% stipend)

(includes 2.5% stipend) Deadline: November 20, 2026

Support the Bridge Program with drafting plans, cost estimates, specs, and final contract documents for bridge projects. Great fit if you have education or experience in engineering/technical fields and are comfortable with CAD, math, and reviewing technical plans.

Employer: Maine Department of Transportation (State of Maine)

Maine Department of Transportation (State of Maine) Location: Augusta, Maine

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,577.60 – $115,356.80 per year

Deadline: November 20, 2026

Lead complex bridge design and structural engineering work and oversee a team of engineers and consultants. Ideal if you’re a licensed Professional Engineer in Maine with at least 2+ years post-licensure experience on public works structures and want a senior, quality-control-focused role.

Employer: Honeywell Technologies

Location: Augusta, ME

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $35.82 – $44.83 per hour

Hands-on role installing, maintaining, and troubleshooting Honeywell building automation and HVAC control systems at customer sites. Best for someone with 5+ years in BAS/BMS, HVAC controls, open protocols (BACnet, LON, Modbus), and Tridium Niagara N4, who likes field work and direct customer support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.