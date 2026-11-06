🏥 Augusta, ME Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Tech Openings

Healthcare hiring is busy right now in Augusta, Maine – from entry-level tech roles to specialized RNs. If you want steady hours, strong pay, and work that actually helps people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Northeast Arc / ASI-NE

Northeast Arc / Location: Augusta & greater Kennebec County (training in Androscoggin County)

Augusta & greater (training in Androscoggin County) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift , weekends required

, weekends required Pay: $18–$22/hour + extra pay for active CRMA & clean driving record

+ extra pay for active CRMA & clean driving record Why it’s interesting: Paid training, no experience required, and you support adults with intellectual disabilities and mental health needs in homes and the community. Solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b), PTO) and a chance to build a long-term care career.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Augusta, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $24.25/hour (depends on experience and other factors)

(depends on experience and other factors) Why it’s interesting: Retail pharmacy role where you process prescriptions, help patients at the counter, and support the pharmacist. Great if you like a fast pace, customer contact, and want to grow your skills (PTCB certification and ongoing training available).

Employer: MaineGeneral Health

Location: The Inn at City Hall, Augusta, ME

The Inn at City Hall, Type: Part-time (32 hrs/week) , evenings (3p–11p) + every 3rd weekend (7a–7p)

, evenings (3p–11p) + every 3rd weekend (7a–7p) Pay: $19.33 – $33.82/hour + up to $7/hr shift differentials for select shifts

+ up to for select shifts Why it’s interesting: Hands-on resident care and medication support in a long-term care setting, with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement match, PTO, tuition help). Requires Maine CRMA and PSS (or within 120 days).

Employer: MaineGeneral Health

Location: Alfond Center for Health, Augusta, ME

Alfond Center for Health, Type: Per diem

Pay: $36.00 – $63.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Specialized RN role focused on vascular access lines and infection prevention. Good fit if you have acute care experience and want flexible per diem hours with access to wellness programs and retirement contributions.

Employer: MaineGeneral Health

Location: Alfond Center for Health, Augusta, ME

Alfond Center for Health, Type: Per diem , weekday hours only

, weekday hours only Pay: $35.00 – $61.25/hour

Why it’s interesting: Clinic-based RN role in a small, fast-paced allergy/asthma practice treating all ages. Weekday-only schedule with no weekends, holidays, or on-call, plus access to wellness and retirement benefits.

Employer: MaineGeneral Health

Location: 3 South Inpatient Behavioral Health, Alfond Center for Health, Augusta, ME

3 South Inpatient Behavioral Health, Alfond Center for Health, Type: Per diem , variable shifts

, variable shifts Pay: $36.00 – $63.00/hour + potential shift differentials up to $7/hr

+ potential Why it’s interesting: Inpatient behavioral health RN role on a modern, purpose-built unit. Good match if you have acute psych or behavioral health experience and want flexible per diem work with strong total compensation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have similar roles and are open to different schedules and experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.