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Augusta
🏥 Augusta, ME Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Tech Openings
8 days ago
Healthcare hiring is busy right now in Augusta, Maine – from entry-level tech roles to specialized RNs. If you want steady hours, strong pay, and work that actually helps people, these are worth a look.
Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician (MHRT)
- Employer: Northeast Arc / ASI-NE
- Location: Augusta & greater Kennebec County (training in Androscoggin County)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift, weekends required
- Pay: $18–$22/hour + extra pay for active CRMA & clean driving record
- Why it’s interesting: Paid training, no experience required, and you support adults with intellectual disabilities and mental health needs in homes and the community. Solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b), PTO) and a chance to build a long-term care career.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Augusta, ME
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18 – $24.25/hour (depends on experience and other factors)
- Why it’s interesting: Retail pharmacy role where you process prescriptions, help patients at the counter, and support the pharmacist. Great if you like a fast pace, customer contact, and want to grow your skills (PTCB certification and ongoing training available).
CRMA – The Inn at City Hall (32 hrs/wk, evenings)
- Employer: MaineGeneral Health
- Location: The Inn at City Hall, Augusta, ME
- Type: Part-time (32 hrs/week), evenings (3p–11p) + every 3rd weekend (7a–7p)
- Pay: $19.33 – $33.82/hour + up to $7/hr shift differentials for select shifts
- Why it’s interesting: Hands-on resident care and medication support in a long-term care setting, with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement match, PTO, tuition help). Requires Maine CRMA and PSS (or within 120 days).
Vascular Access Registered Nurse (RN) – Per Diem
- Employer: MaineGeneral Health
- Location: Alfond Center for Health, Augusta, ME
- Type: Per diem
- Pay: $36.00 – $63.00/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Specialized RN role focused on vascular access lines and infection prevention. Good fit if you have acute care experience and want flexible per diem hours with access to wellness programs and retirement contributions.
Allergy & Asthma Registered Nurse (RN) – Per Diem
- Employer: MaineGeneral Health
- Location: Alfond Center for Health, Augusta, ME
- Type: Per diem, weekday hours only
- Pay: $35.00 – $61.25/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Clinic-based RN role in a small, fast-paced allergy/asthma practice treating all ages. Weekday-only schedule with no weekends, holidays, or on-call, plus access to wellness and retirement benefits.
Behavioral Health Registered Nurse (RN) – Per Diem
- Employer: MaineGeneral Health
- Location: 3 South Inpatient Behavioral Health, Alfond Center for Health, Augusta, ME
- Type: Per diem, variable shifts
- Pay: $36.00 – $63.00/hour + potential shift differentials up to $7/hr
- Why it’s interesting: Inpatient behavioral health RN role on a modern, purpose-built unit. Good match if you have acute psych or behavioral health experience and want flexible per diem work with strong total compensation.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have similar roles and are open to different schedules and experience levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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