🚌 Augusta, ME Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Augusta’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like keeping people and goods moving, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: Maine Department of Transportation / State of Maine

Maine Department of Transportation / Location: Augusta, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,585 – $98,273 per year (includes 16% stipend)

(includes 16% stipend) Application window: Opens Nov 5, 2026 – Closes Nov 20, 2026

Manage highway, bridge, and equipment maintenance for Region 2 (Midcoast Maine), leading crews and coordinating with local officials. Good fit if you have experience in highway maintenance or construction plus at least 1 year of supervisory experience, and want strong state benefits (health, dental, retirement, paid time off).

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position. Use the State of Maine link above as the main source.

Employer: Domino’s Pizza

Location: 28 Western Ave, Augusta, ME 04330

Type: Full-time (and part-time options)

Pay: Earn up to $20+/hour with tips and mileage

Deliver pizzas around Augusta with a flexible schedule that can work as a main job or a side gig. You’ll need to be 18+, have a reliable insured vehicle, a good driving record, and be able to work at least one weekend day/night.

If something here fits your skills, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.