Augusta’s money and numbers jobs are busy right now, especially in healthcare and insurance. Here are several solid roles if you like details, spreadsheets, and keeping cash flowing.

Employer: ProSynergy Dermatology

ProSynergy Dermatology Location: Augusta, GA (in-person only)

Salary: $22–$30/hour , about 45 hours/week

, about Type: Full-time

This role runs the full medical billing and revenue cycle for a busy dermatology and Mohs surgery practice. Great fit if you have medical billing / RCM experience, love digging into denials, A/R, and reports, and want strong health, dental, vision, PTO, HSA, and life insurance benefits.

Employer: ARMStrong Insurance Services / NEIS, LLC

Location: Augusta, GA area (remote with field visits)

Salary: $44–$50 per billable hour , potential $75K+ based on production

, based on production Type: Full-time

You’ll audit business financial records for workers’ comp and other commercial policies, working from home and driving to clients in a limited local territory. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, 7 paid holidays, mileage reimbursement, and paid training/education for audit certifications.

Employer: Harborview Health Systems

Location: Augusta, GA region (50–75% travel)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead AR and collections for multiple skilled nursing facilities, coaching Business Office teams and driving cash collections, DSO, and denial reduction. Ideal if you know Medicare/Medicaid, managed care, long-term care billing, and want a regional leadership role with heavy impact on financial performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—good finance roles in Augusta don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.