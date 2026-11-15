Augusta’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains and local favorites hiring across shifts. If you like helping people and being on your feet, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Shoe Station)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Shoe Station) Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time (nights, weekends, holidays)

(nights, weekends, holidays) Salary: Not listed

Help customers find shoes, run the register, share promos, and keep displays stocked and tidy. Great fit if you’re 16+, friendly, and want a flexible schedule in a fun, fast-paced store.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1227

Location: 260 Bobby Jones Expy, Augusta, GA 30907

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

Keep the Fresh area stocked, rotate meat and produce, and follow food safety rules. Comes with health, dental, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and access to Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #4206

Location: 300 S Belair Rd, Augusta, GA 30907

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $14–$27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

Run the registers, greet customers, ring up items, and process payments while keeping a positive attitude. Includes benefits, PTO, and Walmart-paid education, with steady hours and lots of customer interaction.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store: drive sales, manage payroll and inventory, and build a high-performing team. Good for someone with 3–5 years store manager experience who wants career growth, benefits, and community impact.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, staffing, and coaching associates. Ideal if you have 2–4 years retail leadership, like mentoring others, and want a step up into management with benefits and training.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.