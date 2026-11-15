Augusta’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and travel contracts. Lots of options here whether you want steady days, night shifts, or high-paying locums.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time, Travel, 26-week contract, 7a–5p, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $2,514/week (estimated)

Cath Lab Tech contract with day shifts, aggressive pay packages, day-1 health benefits, 401(k), and daily/weekly pay. Great if you have 1+ year Cath Lab experience and want strong stipends plus 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary not listed

RN role supporting CT and imaging patients – prepping rooms, starting IVs, operating imaging-related equipment, and documenting in the record. Good fit if you like procedure-based nursing and detailed charting.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary not listed

Certified OTA role focused on rehab and daily living skills, working under an OT and with an interdisciplinary team. Nice match if you enjoy patient education, documentation, and helping with safe discharge plans.

Employer: Wellstar Health System – Wellstar MCG Health Medical Center

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time, Nights, 36 hrs/week (3x12s)

Salary not listed; sign-on bonus available

Leadership ED role overseeing night shift flow, assignments, and quality of care while still taking a patient load. Requires RN license, 1+ year nursing (or 2 years relief charge) plus BLS, ACLS, PALS, and trauma certs within set timeframes.

Employer: Piedmont Augusta Hospital (Piedmont HealthCare)

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30 pm

Salary not listed

Day-shift RN role in Radiology/CT, with no weekends listed and strong system benefits. New grads are eligible, making this a solid entry into hospital nursing with a predictable schedule.

Employer: Doctors Hospital of Augusta (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary not listed; 0 years experience required

Unit-based RN leader role handling throughput, staff support, scheduling help, and patient-first initiatives. Comes with a big HCA benefits package, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, shorter Fridays possible)

Salary not listed; sign-on bonus eligible

Peds outpatient OT role doing evals, treatment, family education, and discharge planning. Great if you want daytime hours, kids-focused rehab, and a large system with career development.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time, Travel, 26-week contract, 10-hr days, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $2,006–$2,187/week (estimated)

Cardiac Cath Lab Tech contract in a hospital setting with weekly pay, travel housing/meals packages, and full benefits. Requires ARRT, AHA BLS, and 1+ year Cath Lab experience; RCIS may be needed.

Employer: VitalCore Health Strategies

Location: Charles B. Webster Detention Center, Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time, with call

Salary not listed; includes annual incentive bonus & full benefits

Senior nursing leader role over 24/7 correctional health services, staff supervision, audits, and quality programs. Best for RNs with 3+ years clinical experience and interest in correctional healthcare and operations.

Employer: Aya Locums

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Locum, 13 weeks, 24-hour on-call

Pay: $280–$300/hour

Locums cardiothoracic surgery role at an acute care hospital, covering 24-hr call and a range of surgical care. Requires MD/DO, board certification, GA license, and ACLS, with travel, lodging, and malpractice handled by Aya.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions / DOCS Health

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Locum/As-needed, Volunteer-listed but paid locums

Salary not listed

Flexible general dentistry work in clinics and mobile events serving military families and readiness programs. Good for dentists with DMD/DDS, active license, 1–2 years’ experience, and BLS who want extra income and mission-driven work.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights (36 hrs/week)

Pay: Around $1,761/week (estimated)

Emergency Department travel RN contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and license reimbursement. Ideal if you like fast-paced ED work and want strong traveler support.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time, Travel, 3x12 nights

Salary not listed

ER RN travel role focused on triage, meds, and high-acuity emergencies. Good for nurses who want consistent night shifts and experience in a busy ED setting.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time, Travel, 3x12 nights

Salary not listed

Another ER RN travel opening with the same core duties: rapid assessment, emergency interventions, and close work with ED physicians. Worth checking both listings for slight differences in facility or package.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Nursing

Location: Doctors Hospital of Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time, Travel, 12-hr nights

Pay: $1,797–$1,889/week

Travel ER RN at a Level II trauma center with a major burn center, ideal if you want strong trauma exposure. Requires 2 years ER experience, compact or GA RN, BLS, ACLS, PALS, TNCC, CPI (within 30 days).

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary not listed

Rad Tech role doing diagnostic imaging, radiation safety, and EHR documentation in a fast-paced, patient-centered setting. Good for techs comfortable with positioning, image quality, and teamwork.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary not listed

ED RN position covering triage through discharge, codes, and trauma activations with strong EHR documentation. Best for RNs who like high-acuity care and tight collaboration with physicians.

Employer: Tryfacta, Inc.

Location: Augusta, GA 30905

Type: Full-time or Part-time / Locums, 1–5 year duration

Salary not listed

Internal Medicine role providing inpatient, outpatient, ED, and night coverage on a federal contract. Flexible shifts but full-time preferred; requires BC/BE in IM, unrestricted U.S. license, and ability to clear federal credentialing.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Nursing

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time, Travel, 12-hr nights

Pay: $1,797–$1,889/week

Travel RN role (listed as ER) with AMN, offering free private housing, full benefits, and CEUs. Check details to confirm if this is ER or OR-focused at the specific facility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers and agencies have multiple similar openings in Augusta.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.