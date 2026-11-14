Augusta’s roads and delivery routes are busy, and a few solid transportation gigs are open right now. Good mix of hands-on construction roles and flexible delivery work.

Employer: Pivot Delivery Service

Pivot Delivery Service Location: Augusta, GA (routes also in Athens)

(routes also in Athens) Type: Contract (1099, owner-operator)

Pay: $180 per completed route, about $900–$1,260 per week before expenses

You run routes with your own cargo or Sprinter van, usually under 80 miles with up to 80 packages. Weekly pay, daily routes (as available), and you control your schedule once onboarded. You must carry $1M commercial auto and $100K cargo insurance, plus handle your own fuel, maintenance, and taxes.

Employer: Reeves Construction Company (Colas USA)

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed), with benefits

Operate an asphalt roller on road and commercial construction jobs, helping compact asphalt and other materials. This role is very hands-on and physical, with a strong focus on safety, and comes with paid holidays, vacation, health insurance, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Reeves Construction Company (Colas USA)

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed), with benefits

You’ll run the screed on an asphalt paver, setting depth and grade so the road comes out smooth and even. Good fit if you like taking the lead on a crew, don’t mind nights/weekends, and want steady work with full benefits and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.