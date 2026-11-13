Augusta Animal Services has a small mixed-breed dog named Maisy, about 1 year old, available for adoption at 4164 Mack Lane, Augusta, GA. Staff describe Maisy as quiet in her kennel, good on a leash, gentle with treats, friendly with other dogs, and likely good with children; she is still waiting on a cat test, which staff can provide on request. Residents can visit Maisy during adoption hours, Monday–Saturday, 12:00–4:30 p.m.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of Augusta Animal Services