TAKA, a 4-year-old mixed-breed dog weighing about 33 pounds, has been in the shelter for 74 days and is available for adoption at Augusta Animal Services, 4164 Mack Lane, Augusta, GA. He is playful but mild-mannered, walks well on a leash, knows “sit,” takes treats gently, likes stuffed toys, and appears to do well with children, other dogs, and possibly cats. TAKA is neutered, microchipped, up to date on shots, heartworm negative, and can be visited during adoption hours Monday–Saturday, 12:00–4:30 p.m.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of Augusta Animal Services