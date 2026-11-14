Augusta has a steady stream of security and safety roles right now, especially around federal sites and local manufacturing. If you’ve got clearance, CPR/AED, or safety experience, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $95,000 base + bonus potential

Lead safety for a food and meat processing operation, from OSHA programs to emergency response plans. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in manufacturing safety, know OSHA / HACCP / GMP, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO) and room to grow.

Employer: A2 Federal

A2 Federal Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee access control at INSCOM SCIFs, managing entry, exit, and classified asset protection. Good fit if you’re 25+, a U.S. citizen, have 4+ years as an Access Control Officer and 2+ years in a supervisor role, plus CPR/AED and experience with systems like DISS.

Employer: A2 Federal

A2 Federal Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Escort and monitor uncleared personnel inside INSCOM SCIFs, keeping classified material protected. This role runs mostly Monday–Friday, 0730–1630, and requires a U.S. citizen, age 21+, active DoD TS/SCI, CPR/AED, and the ability to walk/stand for long periods.

Employer: A2 Federal

A2 Federal Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide unarmed access control at INSCOM and related secure sites, checking IDs, clearances, and logging visitors in a 24/7 mission environment. You’ll need to be a U.S. citizen, 21+, with 2+ years using security systems like DISS or Scattered Castles and current CPR/AED.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles or future openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.