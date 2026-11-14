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🏥 Several Augusta, GA Healthcare Roles From ICU RNs to Remote Radiology
Augusta’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside nursing to remote physician work. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there are several solid roles worth a look right now.
ICU Nurse (Float Pool)
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work across multiple ICUs providing high-acuity critical care, managing ventilators and complex drips, and responding quickly to emergencies. Great if you like variety, fast pace, and collaborating with a large care team.
Registered Nurse – Burn Unit (Med-Surg)
- Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Care for burn patients on a med-surg unit, from assessments and vitals to wound care and treatment monitoring. Good fit if you have strong clinical judgment and want to build burn-care skills in a team setting.
Lead Interventional Radiology Technologist
- Employer: Health Marketing
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead complex IR procedures, support physicians in diagnostic and therapeutic cases, and mentor other techs. Ideal for an experienced IR tech ready to step into a leadership and workflow-coordination role.
Charge Nurse – Inpatient Unit
- Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Blend bedside care with leadership by overseeing staffing, patient flow, and daily operations. Great for RNs who enjoy mentoring staff and keeping a unit running smoothly.
Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse (Ortho Med-Surg)
- Employer: CARIN Alliance
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Care for pre- and post-op ortho and general med-surg patients, manage complex conditions, and support discharge teaching. A strong option if you want broad experience and steady patient interaction.
Radiologic Technologist – MRI Lead
- Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run and supervise daily MRI operations, maintain quality standards, and guide the imaging team. Good for MRI techs who like both hands-on scanning and coordinating people and processes.
Cardiac Sonographer
- Employer: The VIOS Clinic
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perform echocardiograms and vascular ultrasounds, ensuring high-quality images for accurate diagnosis. Nice match if you’re detail-oriented and enjoy close collaboration with cardiology teams.
Radiologic Technologist Resident – Advanced Imaging
- Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Type: Full-time (Resident)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on advanced imaging training with mentorship, case reviews, and quality projects. Great entry point if you want to grow your imaging skills in a structured learning environment.
Orthopedic Trauma Registered Nurse
- Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide post-op and trauma care, including fracture and wound care, pain management, and patient education. Ideal for RNs who like fast-paced ortho/trauma work and quality-improvement projects.
Staff Pharmacist – Hospital
- Employer: Northshore Home Health Care
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Review, compound, and dispense medications while monitoring therapy for diverse patients. Good fit if you enjoy clinical decision-making plus supervising techs in an inpatient setting.
ICU Float Pool Registered Nurse – Burn ICU Focus
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Float across burn and critical care units, managing ventilators, complex drips, and specialized wound care. Strong choice for experienced ICU RNs who like variety and high-acuity cases.
Nurse Manager – Free Standing ER
- Employer: Midland-Marvel Recruiters, LLC
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (mentions bonus incentive and relocation)
Lead a community ER, overseeing patient care, staffing, and support departments like Imaging and Lab. Best for ER nurses with leadership experience who want full operational responsibility.
Physical Therapy (PT) Resident – Ortho
- Employer: Wellstar Health System
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Type: Full-time, Paid Residency
- Salary: Not listed
Join the Wellstar MCG Health / Augusta University Orthopedic PT Residency with advanced ortho training, mentorship, and OCS prep. Perfect if you’re a DPT looking to specialize in orthopedics.
Periodontist – Parkway Periodontics
- Employer: SGA Dental Partners
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers pathway to partnership, full medical/benefits, CE budget, and covered licensure/dues)
Full-scope periodontal and implant practice using modern tech, with strong professional support and mentorship. Great for a GA-licensed Periodontist seeking long-term growth and potential partnership.
CMA – Back Office Coordinator, Augusta Neurology
- Employer: Piedmont / Piedmont Medical Care Corporation
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on working supervisor role for a certified MA, overseeing back-office staff, schedules, and supplies in a neurology practice. Good step up if you’re a CMA with a few years’ experience and ready to lead.
(Duplicate listing also appears under Piedmont HealthCare; role details are the same.)
Central Sterile Tech – OR, Days
- Employer: Piedmont HealthCare / Piedmont Augusta Hospital
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Type: Full-time, Day Shift
- Salary: Not listed
Assemble, decontaminate, and sterilize surgical instruments and supplies for the OR. A solid role if you have central sterile or surgical tech experience and want predictable daytime hours.
Cardiothoracic Surgery Physician – Locum Tenens
- Employer: AMN Healthcare
- Location: Augusta, GA (Level II Trauma Center)
- Type: Full-time Locums, 24-hour Call Coverage
- Pay Rate: $3,104 – $3,360 per 24-hour shift
Provide cardiothoracic and trauma-related surgical call coverage, including weekends, on a defined block (Jan 17–Feb 11, 2027). Best for BC cardiothoracic surgeons with an active GA license seeking high-paying short-term work.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,514/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Augusta, GA
- Type: Travel Contract (Local/Travel)
- Pay: Approx. $2,514 per week, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
13–26 week assignment starting 11/30/2026, with stipends for lodging, meals, and travel for those who qualify, plus day 1 medical benefits and daily or weekly pay. Good for experienced Cath Lab techs wanting strong pay and travel perks.
Remote Diagnostic Radiologist
- Employer: Piedmont Healthcare
- Location: Listed in Augusta, GA – 100% Remote
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Productivity-based, unlimited earning potential (exact numbers not listed)
Read CT, MRI, X-ray, mammo, nuclear medicine, and ultrasound studies for high-volume Piedmont sites, with flexible day/evening/night schedules. Great if you want to work from anywhere while staying in a large, physician-led system.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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