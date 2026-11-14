Augusta’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside nursing to remote physician work. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there are several solid roles worth a look right now.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Health Wealth Safe Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work across multiple ICUs providing high-acuity critical care, managing ventilators and complex drips, and responding quickly to emergencies. Great if you like variety, fast pace, and collaborating with a large care team.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Alpha Home Health and Hospice Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Care for burn patients on a med-surg unit, from assessments and vitals to wound care and treatment monitoring. Good fit if you have strong clinical judgment and want to build burn-care skills in a team setting.

Employer: Health Marketing

Health Marketing Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex IR procedures, support physicians in diagnostic and therapeutic cases, and mentor other techs. Ideal for an experienced IR tech ready to step into a leadership and workflow-coordination role.

Employer: Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA)

Health Care Administrators Association® (HCAA) Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend bedside care with leadership by overseeing staffing, patient flow, and daily operations. Great for RNs who enjoy mentoring staff and keeping a unit running smoothly.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

CARIN Alliance Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Care for pre- and post-op ortho and general med-surg patients, manage complex conditions, and support discharge teaching. A strong option if you want broad experience and steady patient interaction.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Bold Steps Behavioral Health Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and supervise daily MRI operations, maintain quality standards, and guide the imaging team. Good for MRI techs who like both hands-on scanning and coordinating people and processes.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

The VIOS Clinic Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform echocardiograms and vascular ultrasounds, ensuring high-quality images for accurate diagnosis. Nice match if you’re detail-oriented and enjoy close collaboration with cardiology teams.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time (Resident)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on advanced imaging training with mentorship, case reviews, and quality projects. Great entry point if you want to grow your imaging skills in a structured learning environment.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide post-op and trauma care, including fracture and wound care, pain management, and patient education. Ideal for RNs who like fast-paced ortho/trauma work and quality-improvement projects.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Review, compound, and dispense medications while monitoring therapy for diverse patients. Good fit if you enjoy clinical decision-making plus supervising techs in an inpatient setting.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Black Women's Mental Health Institute Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Float across burn and critical care units, managing ventilators, complex drips, and specialized wound care. Strong choice for experienced ICU RNs who like variety and high-acuity cases.

Employer: Midland-Marvel Recruiters, LLC

Midland-Marvel Recruiters, LLC Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (mentions bonus incentive and relocation)

Lead a community ER, overseeing patient care, staffing, and support departments like Imaging and Lab. Best for ER nurses with leadership experience who want full operational responsibility.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time, Paid Residency

Salary: Not listed

Join the Wellstar MCG Health / Augusta University Orthopedic PT Residency with advanced ortho training, mentorship, and OCS prep. Perfect if you’re a DPT looking to specialize in orthopedics.

Employer: SGA Dental Partners

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers pathway to partnership, full medical/benefits, CE budget, and covered licensure/dues)

Full-scope periodontal and implant practice using modern tech, with strong professional support and mentorship. Great for a GA-licensed Periodontist seeking long-term growth and potential partnership.

Employer: Piedmont / Piedmont Medical Care Corporation

Piedmont / Piedmont Medical Care Corporation Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on working supervisor role for a certified MA, overseeing back-office staff, schedules, and supplies in a neurology practice. Good step up if you’re a CMA with a few years’ experience and ready to lead.

(Duplicate listing also appears under Piedmont HealthCare; role details are the same.)

Employer: Piedmont HealthCare / Piedmont Augusta Hospital

Piedmont HealthCare / Piedmont Augusta Hospital Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

Assemble, decontaminate, and sterilize surgical instruments and supplies for the OR. A solid role if you have central sterile or surgical tech experience and want predictable daytime hours.

Employer: AMN Healthcare

Location: Augusta, GA (Level II Trauma Center)

Type: Full-time Locums, 24-hour Call Coverage

Pay Rate: $3,104 – $3,360 per 24-hour shift

Provide cardiothoracic and trauma-related surgical call coverage, including weekends, on a defined block (Jan 17–Feb 11, 2027). Best for BC cardiothoracic surgeons with an active GA license seeking high-paying short-term work.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Travel Contract (Local/Travel)

Pay: Approx. $2,514 per week, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

13–26 week assignment starting 11/30/2026, with stipends for lodging, meals, and travel for those who qualify, plus day 1 medical benefits and daily or weekly pay. Good for experienced Cath Lab techs wanting strong pay and travel perks.

Employer: Piedmont Healthcare

Location: Listed in Augusta, GA – 100% Remote

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Productivity-based, unlimited earning potential (exact numbers not listed)

Read CT, MRI, X-ray, mammo, nuclear medicine, and ultrasound studies for high-volume Piedmont sites, with flexible day/evening/night schedules. Great if you want to work from anywhere while staying in a large, physician-led system.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.