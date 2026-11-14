Looking for a feline friend in Augusta, GA? These adoptable cats are hoping for safe, loving homes where they can feel secure and cared for.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $0 (no fee)

Shelter/Group: For Adoption By Private Owner (Augusta, GA)

Health: Has all shots and wears a flea/tick collar

Has and wears a Good with dogs: Yes – he does well with dogs and plays with them in the yard

Yes – he and plays with them in the yard Special note: Jalapeno was abandoned by previous neighbors. His current caregivers cannot keep him indoors due to allergies, and outdoor cats are not allowed in Augusta, so he needs an indoor home quickly to stay safe.

Jalapeno is already vetted and used to being around dogs, making him a great match for many homes. There is no adoption fee – his caregivers just want him safe and loved.

👉 Meet Jalapeno and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (listed as “Black cat with Ashley”)

Black (listed as “Black cat with Ashley”) Shelter/Rescue: Hands to Paws Rescue

Boo is a young black kitty in the care of Hands to Paws Rescue and is looking for a family to call his own. Please check his full profile for details on his personality, vetting, and adoption process.

👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Augusta Animal Services

Phone: (706) 790-6836

Soup is a fluffy gray/blue kitten at Augusta Animal Services. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Soup may be a great match. Call the shelter for the latest info on his vaccinations, neuter status, and adoption fee.

👉 Meet Soup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Augusta Animal Services

Phone: (706) 790-6836

Netflix is a brown tabby kitten also waiting at Augusta Animal Services. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a loving home. Contact the shelter to ask about his vetting, adoption fee, and how to visit.

👉 Meet Netflix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Augusta, GA, please consider opening your home to one of these cats or sharing their links with friends and neighbors. A quick share or phone call could be the reason one of them finds a safe, happy home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.