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🐱 Sweet Augusta Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Looking for a feline friend in Augusta, GA? These adoptable cats are hoping for safe, loving homes where they can feel secure and cared for.
Jalapeno
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $0 (no fee)
- Shelter/Group: For Adoption By Private Owner (Augusta, GA)
- Health: Has all shots and wears a flea/tick collar
- Good with dogs: Yes – he does well with dogs and plays with them in the yard
- Special note: Jalapeno was abandoned by previous neighbors. His current caregivers cannot keep him indoors due to allergies, and outdoor cats are not allowed in Augusta, so he needs an indoor home quickly to stay safe.
Jalapeno is already vetted and used to being around dogs, making him a great match for many homes. There is no adoption fee – his caregivers just want him safe and loved.
👉 Meet Jalapeno and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Black cat with Ashley (Boo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (listed as “Black cat with Ashley”)
- Shelter/Rescue: Hands to Paws Rescue
Boo is a young black kitty in the care of Hands to Paws Rescue and is looking for a family to call his own. Please check his full profile for details on his personality, vetting, and adoption process.
👉 Meet Boo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SOUP
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Augusta Animal Services
- Phone: (706) 790-6836
Soup is a fluffy gray/blue kitten at Augusta Animal Services. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Soup may be a great match. Call the shelter for the latest info on his vaccinations, neuter status, and adoption fee.
👉 Meet Soup and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NETFLIX
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Shelter: Augusta Animal Services
- Phone: (706) 790-6836
Netflix is a brown tabby kitten also waiting at Augusta Animal Services. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a loving home. Contact the shelter to ask about his vetting, adoption fee, and how to visit.
👉 Meet Netflix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Augusta, GA, please consider opening your home to one of these cats or sharing their links with friends and neighbors. A quick share or phone call could be the reason one of them finds a safe, happy home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.