Augusta’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options for people who like talking to customers and growing accounts. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Arthrex

Arthrex Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

This link connects you with an agency to learn about future orthopedic sales opportunities with Arthrex. It’s a way to get on the radar for medical device sales roles, but note this is not a direct job posting or application.

Employer: QXO

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inside sales role with a major building products distributor serving contractors, builders, and homeowners. You’ll handle quotes, orders, and product questions, support outside sales, and work closely with operations. Benefits include 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, parental leave, paid training, and more.

Employer: WOW! Internet Cable and Phone

Location: Augusta, GA, US

Type: Full-time (outside/field sales)

Pay: Base $55,000/year + uncapped commission + performance bonuses

Bonus: $3,000 sign-on bonus (paid in three installments, with conditions)

Field sales role selling internet and broadband solutions to small and mid-sized local businesses. You’ll spend most of your time out in the community building relationships, generating leads, and managing your pipeline. Perks include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, mileage reimbursement, company iPhone & iPad, and employee broadband discounts (where available).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles you can explore. Keep your resume handy and apply while the listings are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.