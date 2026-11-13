Augusta’s research scene is busy right now, especially around Augusta University. If you’re into lab work or data and want steady hours plus benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Augusta University

Augusta University Location: Augusta, GA (Health Sciences & Summerville campuses)

(Health Sciences & Summerville campuses) Type: Full-time, Days M–F

Salary: From $16.54/hour (Pay Band 3)

(Pay Band 3) Recruitment Period: 11/11/2026 – Until Filled

What you’ll do: Entry-level support on grant-funded research projects —data entry, organizing research materials, basic literature searches, scheduling, and meeting prep.

Entry-level support on —data entry, organizing research materials, basic literature searches, scheduling, and meeting prep. Why it’s appealing: Great fit if you’re organized and detail-focused and want to break into research with just a high school diploma or GED. Comes with university benefits like health insurance, retirement options, paid time off, and potential tuition assistance after 6 months.

Employer: Augusta University

Augusta University Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time, Exempt, Days M–F

Salary: From $45,400/year (Pay Band B8)

(Pay Band B8) Recruitment Period: 11/6/2026 – Until Filled

What you’ll do: Hands-on RNA/DNA sequencing lab work —nucleic acid handling, RNA isolation, library prep, QC, buffer prep, and organizing experiment workflows. Also helps with inventory, ordering, and keeping the lab safe and organized.

Hands-on —nucleic acid handling, RNA isolation, library prep, QC, buffer prep, and organizing experiment workflows. Also helps with inventory, ordering, and keeping the lab safe and organized. Why it’s appealing: Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s (3+ years’ experience) or Master’s in a life science and want to deepen your skills in next-gen sequencing while enjoying university benefits and a stable weekday schedule.

Employer: State of Maine – Department of Public Safety

Location: Augusta, ME

Type: Full-time

Salary: $66,924 – $94,036.80/year (includes 10% stipend)

(includes 10% stipend) Application Window: Opening 11/13/2026 – Closing 12/1/2026

What you’ll do: Analyze crime scene evidence (blood, body fluids, hair, glass, paint, fibers), document and preserve samples, and testify in court as an expert witness. May guide junior chemists and help train others in forensic chemistry.

Analyze (blood, body fluids, hair, glass, paint, fibers), document and preserve samples, and as an expert witness. May guide junior chemists and help train others in forensic chemistry. Why it’s appealing: A strong match if you have a degree in forensic science/chemistry/criminalistics and forensic lab experience. Comes with generous state benefits (13 holidays, 3+ weeks vacation, sick leave, strong health insurance, retirement contributions, paid parental leave, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—your mix of skills and experience might be exactly what they need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.