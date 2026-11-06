🚨 Storm recovery and scam protection in Augusta & CSRA

🚨 Storm recovery resources for Augusta & the CSRA

If you’ve been through a recent storm in Augusta or the CSRA, here are official places to get help and stay safe.

Emergencies: Call 911 . Stay away from downed power lines and call your utility right away.

Call . Stay away from and call your right away. Emotional support: Call or text 988 or the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline for free, confidential help 24/7 .

Call or text or the for free, confidential help . Debris & local services: Contact City of Augusta , Augusta-Richmond County EMA , Columbia County , or Aiken County for debris pickup, missed collections, and storm-related services.

Contact , , , or for debris pickup, missed collections, and storm-related services. Federal disaster aid: If a federal disaster is declared for your county, apply at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362 .

If a federal disaster is declared for your county, apply at or call . Before you hire repairs: Check the contractor’s license with the Georgia Secretary of State or SC Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation . Get a written contract and written estimate . Don’t pay the full amount up front. Be cautious of door‑to‑door offers after a storm.

Report scams & fraud: Georgia Attorney General – Consumer Protection Division (scams & price gouging in GA). SC Department of Consumer Affairs (scams & price gouging in SC). DHS Office of Inspector General Hotline (disaster and FEMA fraud).

Stay informed: Follow National Weather Service – Columbia SC, GEMA/HS, and SC Emergency Management Division for forecasts and emergency updates.

Links were last checked Nov 4, 2026.