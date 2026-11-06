undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Augusta
🚨 Storm recovery and scam protection in Augusta & CSRA
9 days ago
🚨 Storm recovery resources for Augusta & the CSRA
If you’ve been through a recent storm in Augusta or the CSRA, here are official places to get help and stay safe.
- Emergencies: Call 911. Stay away from downed power lines and call your utility right away.
- Emotional support: Call or text 988 or the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline for free, confidential help 24/7.
- Debris & local services: Contact City of Augusta, Augusta-Richmond County EMA, Columbia County, or Aiken County for debris pickup, missed collections, and storm-related services.
- Federal disaster aid: If a federal disaster is declared for your county, apply at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.
- Before you hire repairs:
- Check the contractor’s license with the Georgia Secretary of State or SC Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.
- Get a written contract and written estimate.
- Don’t pay the full amount up front.
- Be cautious of door‑to‑door offers after a storm.
- Report scams & fraud:
- Georgia Attorney General – Consumer Protection Division (scams & price gouging in GA).
- SC Department of Consumer Affairs (scams & price gouging in SC).
- DHS Office of Inspector General Hotline (disaster and FEMA fraud).
- Stay informed: Follow National Weather Service – Columbia SC, GEMA/HS, and SC Emergency Management Division for forecasts and emergency updates.
Links were last checked Nov 4, 2026.
More Info: Storm Recovery Help for the CSRA | OurAugusta
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
1