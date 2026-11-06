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Augusta

🚨 Storm recovery and scam protection in Augusta & CSRA

9 days ago

🚨 Storm recovery resources for Augusta & the CSRA

If you’ve been through a recent storm in Augusta or the CSRA, here are official places to get help and stay safe.

  • Emergencies: Call 911. Stay away from downed power lines and call your utility right away.
  • Emotional support: Call or text 988 or the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline for free, confidential help 24/7.
  • Debris & local services: Contact City of Augusta, Augusta-Richmond County EMA, Columbia County, or Aiken County for debris pickup, missed collections, and storm-related services.
  • Federal disaster aid: If a federal disaster is declared for your county, apply at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.
  • Before you hire repairs:
    • Check the contractor’s license with the Georgia Secretary of State or SC Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.
    • Get a written contract and written estimate.
    • Don’t pay the full amount up front.
    • Be cautious of door‑to‑door offers after a storm.
  • Report scams & fraud:
    • Georgia Attorney General – Consumer Protection Division (scams & price gouging in GA).
    • SC Department of Consumer Affairs (scams & price gouging in SC).
    • DHS Office of Inspector General Hotline (disaster and FEMA fraud).
  • Stay informed: Follow National Weather Service – Columbia SC, GEMA/HS, and SC Emergency Management Division for forecasts and emergency updates.

Links were last checked Nov 4, 2026.

More Info: Storm Recovery Help for the CSRA | OurAugusta

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