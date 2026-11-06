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Augusta
📢 Where to get food, bill, transit & crisis help in Augusta
9 days ago
📢 Where to get help in Augusta & the CSRA
If you’re in crisis, call 911 for emergencies.
For immediate support:
- Call or text 988 for 24/7 crisis help.
- Call 211 to find local help with food, housing, utilities, and more.
Food help
- Find food pantries and meal programs in the CSRA.
- Apply for SNAP (food stamps) and other benefits in Georgia.
- Apply for SNAP in South Carolina through the SC Department of Social Services.
- Look up stores that accept SNAP/EBT.
Utilities & energy bills
- CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority offers energy bill assistance and other programs (availability depends on your county).
- Contact your electric or water utility to ask about payment plans and assistance programs.
Transit
- Check Augusta Transit for bus routes, schedules, and fares.
- Use Best Friend Express for public transit in Aiken County (contact Aiken County for details).
Community help & storms
- Aiken-Barnwell Community Action Commission supports residents in Aiken and Barnwell counties.
- After storms, see Storm recovery help for debris pickup, disaster aid, and contractor checks.
Links were last checked Nov 4, 2026.
More Info: Get Help: Food, Utilities, Transit & 211 | OurAugu...
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