📢 Where to get food, bill, transit & crisis help in Augusta

📢 Where to get help in Augusta & the CSRA

If you’re in crisis, call 911 for emergencies.

For immediate support:

Call or text 988 for 24/7 crisis help.

for 24/7 crisis help. Call 211 to find local help with food, housing, utilities, and more.

Food help

Find food pantries and meal programs in the CSRA .

in the . Apply for SNAP (food stamps) and other benefits in Georgia .

and other benefits in . Apply for SNAP in South Carolina through the SC Department of Social Services .

in through the . Look up stores that accept SNAP/EBT.

Utilities & energy bills

CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority offers energy bill assistance and other programs (availability depends on your county).

offers and other programs (availability depends on your county). Contact your electric or water utility to ask about payment plans and assistance programs.

Transit

Check Augusta Transit for bus routes, schedules, and fares .

for . Use Best Friend Express for public transit in Aiken County (contact Aiken County for details).

Community help & storms

Aiken-Barnwell Community Action Commission supports residents in Aiken and Barnwell counties .

supports residents in . After storms, see Storm recovery help for debris pickup, disaster aid, and contractor checks.

Links were last checked Nov 4, 2026.