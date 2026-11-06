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Augusta

📢 Where to get food, bill, transit & crisis help in Augusta

9 days ago

📢 Where to get help in Augusta & the CSRA

If you’re in crisis, call 911 for emergencies.

For immediate support:

  • Call or text 988 for 24/7 crisis help.
  • Call 211 to find local help with food, housing, utilities, and more.

Food help

  • Find food pantries and meal programs in the CSRA.
  • Apply for SNAP (food stamps) and other benefits in Georgia.
  • Apply for SNAP in South Carolina through the SC Department of Social Services.
  • Look up stores that accept SNAP/EBT.

Utilities & energy bills

  • CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority offers energy bill assistance and other programs (availability depends on your county).
  • Contact your electric or water utility to ask about payment plans and assistance programs.

Transit

  • Check Augusta Transit for bus routes, schedules, and fares.
  • Use Best Friend Express for public transit in Aiken County (contact Aiken County for details).

Community help & storms

  • Aiken-Barnwell Community Action Commission supports residents in Aiken and Barnwell counties.
  • After storms, see Storm recovery help for debris pickup, disaster aid, and contractor checks.

Links were last checked Nov 4, 2026.

More Info: Get Help: Food, Utilities, Transit & 211 | OurAugu...

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