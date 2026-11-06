🏭 Augusta, GA Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week

Augusta’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Clearwater Paper Corporation

Clearwater Paper Corporation Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role is eligible for company Incentive Plan)

Lead day-to-day mill operations for a major paperboard producer. This role owns safety, production, quality, and continuous improvement and manages budgets and people. Requires 7+ years of pulp/paper operations leadership and comfort working in a heavy industrial setting with PPE.

Employer: FPL Food, LLC

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role on the fabrication floor helping turn beef carcasses into standard cuts. You’ll do assembly line cutting, trimming, sorting, and packaging, working in a cold, wet environment with repetitive tasks and lifting up to 50 lbs. Manufacturing or meat-processing experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: FPL Food, LLC

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Shift: Monday–Friday, some Saturdays, 12 pm–end of production

Salary: Not listed

Operate sit-down and stand-up forklifts in a cold food facility, handling receiving, storage, and shipping. You’ll use RF scanners, load/unload trucks, and move product between warehouse and production. Needs 1–2+ years forklift experience, ability to lift up to 50 lbs, and comfort on your feet for long periods.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.