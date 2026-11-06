🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Hiring Now in Augusta, GA

Augusta’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big box stores to healthcare and even the military exchange. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily store operations, coach a team of associates, handle scheduling and payroll, and keep the store safe, clean, and easy to shop. Great fit if you have 2+ years retail management experience and want a role with growth in a large national chain.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 3722 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time (PT QA role)

Salary: Not listed

Keep the store clean, safe, and organized while supporting a friendly shopping experience. This role is hands-on with store sanitation, safety checks, and basic customer service, ideal if you like staying active and don’t mind physical work.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the management team with customer service, sales, returns, and opening/closing duties. Good match if you enjoy auto parts or want to learn, and like the idea of career growth, benefits, and a promote-from-within culture.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Augusta Mall, Augusta, GA

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the Santa photo set, support hiring and training, and make sure families have a fun, smooth holiday photo experience. Great if you want flexible seasonal hours, leadership experience, and some unique holiday perks for you and your family.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Wellstar MCG Health Medical Center, Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Be the first and last point of contact for patients and visitors—greeting, giving directions, helping with escorts, and keeping data logs. Good for someone with 2+ years face-to-face customer service who wants to work in a hospital setting and make a direct impact on patient experience.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Location: Gordon Main Store, Fort Gordon, GA (Augusta area)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.00–$20.80/hour

Help shoppers pick the right phones, TVs, gaming gear, and connected tech, and ring up purchases while giving top-tier service to soldiers and their families. Offers flexible scheduling, benefits for qualifying associates, pension and 401(k), and access to base facilities.

(Note: A similar posting also appears for Augusta; details match this Fort Gordon role, so they’re listed here once.)

Employer: Precision Terminal Logistics

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend office work and logistics: manage customer inventory systems, coordinate shipments, scale trucks in and out, and handle phone/email communication. Good if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable in a fast-paced environment, and want solid benefits plus potential bonuses.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles in Augusta’s customer service and retail world don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.