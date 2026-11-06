🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Augusta, GA

Looking for a loyal friend in Augusta? These adoptable dogs are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Location: Augusta Animal Services , Augusta, GA

, Augusta, GA Contact: (706) 790-6836

Powder Puff is a young mixed-breed girl with a sleek black-and-white coat. She’s waiting at Augusta Animal Services for a family to call her own. The shelter can share more about her personality, whether she’s good with kids or other pets, and her vetting status.

👉 Meet POWDER PUFF and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Location: Augusta Animal Services , Augusta, GA

, Augusta, GA Contact: (706) 790-6836

Ellie is a tiny Lab mix puppy with classic black-and-white markings. As a baby, she’ll need training, patience, and lots of love. The shelter can tell you more about her shots, spay status, and how she does with other animals.

👉 Meet ELLIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Location: Augusta Animal Services , Augusta, GA

, Augusta, GA Contact: (706) 790-6836

Grace is another sweet Lab mix puppy looking for a forever home. She’s young and ready to learn, so she’ll do best with someone who can give her time, structure, and gentle guidance.

👉 Meet GRACE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt / small Terrier mix

Mutt / small Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with brown or chocolate

White with brown or chocolate Adoption Fee: $150

Location: For Adoption By Private Owner (Augusta, GA)

From her current owner:

Sugar was born by my support animal mistakenly. I have had her since January 21 which is when she was born and she is one of the sweetest puppy's. She is very lovable and she loves to be hugs and cuddled. I believe she will be a good pet for someone who has kids or anyone just looking to have a pet companion. Very good temperament. I don't have the means to keep her due to financial hardships and I do not have any pictures to upload of her.

Sugar sounds like a gentle, cuddly young dog who may do well with kids and families looking for a companion. If you’re open to meeting a dog without seeing photos first, this could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Sugar and contact her owner through adoptapet

If you’re in the Augusta area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Augusta Animal Services or the private owner listings and set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.