🚌 Augusta GA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Solid Openings

Augusta has some strong transportation roles right now, from local delivery to high‑paying regional and travel-heavy field work. If you like being on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: StandardAero

StandardAero Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on business aircraft airframes with a team that offers on‑the‑job training, quarterly bonuses, PTO from day one, 401(k) with 5% match, and full healthcare. You’ll use your FAA A&P license to troubleshoot, repair, and inspect aircraft systems while building a long‑term aviation career.

Employer: team 2k (Domino’s)

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$25.00 per hour (with mileage and tips)

(with mileage and tips) Hours: 20–30 hours per week expected

Deliver pizzas, listen to your favorite music, and earn solid tip money with a flexible schedule and paid training. You’ll need to be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, insurance, a clean driving record, and a reliable car; quick phone interviews are available 7 days a week (contacts listed in the posting).

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Location: Augusta, GA (North Regional OTR)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,700–$1,900 per week (about $97,000–$117,000 per year)

Run 100% no‑touch dry van freight across the North Region with 18 days out / 5 days home, late‑model trucks, and strong per‑mile pay (up to $0.78 with Hazmat). Includes paid orientation, weekly pay, quarterly safety bonus, and full benefits after 60 days; requires a Class A CDL and at least 9 months recent OTR/regional experience.

Employer: Sperry Rail

Location: Field-based, recruiting in Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time, high travel

Pay: $20.00/hour during training; $60,000/year base after certification

Travel the eastern or western U.S. while you train in rail flaw detection (NDT) at Sperry’s school, then move into a Certified Operator role with a clear path to crew leadership. Includes paid training, per diem for meals, and company-paid travel and lodging, ideal if you want a technical career and don’t mind being on the road for 3–4 months at a time.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.