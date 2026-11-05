🤝 Augusta, GA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Augusta’s a strong spot right now if you love helping people, especially around the military and healthcare. Here are a few solid roles where you can put your counseling and case management skills to work close to home.

Employer: American Red Cross

American Red Cross Location: Fort Gordon, GA (on-site, worldwide deployments required)

(on-site, worldwide deployments required) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage Red Cross services for military members, veterans, and families, including outreach, volunteer coordination, and support on military bases around the world. This is a good fit if you’re comfortable deploying for several months at a time, enjoy public speaking and community outreach, and want a mission-driven role serving the armed forces.

Employer: Serco

Location: Fort Gordon, GA

Type: Part-time (2–3 days/week, schedule varies)

(2–3 days/week, schedule varies) Salary: $20–$24/hour

Help transitioning service members and families move into civilian careers by teaching job search skills, resume basics, networking, and how to use training and credentialing programs. Great for experienced trainers or facilitators who like small and large group instruction and want steady part-time work with some paid training and limited travel.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Augusta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate care for rehab patients from admission through discharge, working with an interdisciplinary team and families to plan services and resources. Ideal if you’re a licensed healthcare professional (RN, SW, OT, PT, ST, or rehab counselor) who enjoys care coordination, discharge planning, and advocating for patients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.