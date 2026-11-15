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American Football
UVA Football: Anatomy of the dumb Cal play call that led to the 100-yard picksix
By Chris Graham,4 days ago
The weak defense that first-year Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi offered for the inexplicably bad decision to try a fake field goal that resulted in a 100-yard Virginia picksix was, well, “we came here trying to win the game.”
The post UVA Football: Anatomy of the dumb Cal play call that led to the 100-yard picksix appeared first on Augusta Free Press.