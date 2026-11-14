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Augusta County
Why give to AFP?
By Crystal Graham,12 days ago
Augusta Free Press was launched in 2002 by newsroom veterans Chris Graham and Crystal Abbe Graham. AFP delivers the news to readers at no cost, because we believe information should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their income or ability to pay. Communities, on average, have lost more than 80 percent of their local journalists...
The post Why give to AFP? appeared first on Augusta Free Press.