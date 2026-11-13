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Augusta County
Augusta County: Wave of larcenies reported in Fishersville subdivision overnight
By Chris Graham,10 days ago
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is reporting on Friday that it has received multiple reports of larcenies from motor vehicles in the Emerald Hills subdivision in Fishersville that occurred in the overnight hours from Thursday into Friday.
The post Augusta County: Wave of larcenies reported in Fishersville subdivision overnight appeared first on Augusta Free Press.