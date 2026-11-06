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UVA Law alum Harmeet Dhillon, Trump weapon against civil rights, steps down from DOJ post

By Chris Graham,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXppt_1GoIFW4r00

Harmeet Dhillon, the UVA Law alum who turned the Civil Rights Division at the U.S. Department of Justice into a MAGA weapon, is the first notable administration official to flee the sinking ship after the stunning midterm rebuke handed to Republicans.

The post UVA Law alum Harmeet Dhillon, Trump weapon against civil rights, steps down from DOJ post appeared first on Augusta Free Press.

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