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Politics
UVA Law alum Harmeet Dhillon, Trump weapon against civil rights, steps down from DOJ post
By Chris Graham,7 days ago
Harmeet Dhillon, the UVA Law alum who turned the Civil Rights Division at the U.S. Department of Justice into a MAGA weapon, is the first notable administration official to flee the sinking ship after the stunning midterm rebuke handed to Republicans.
The post UVA Law alum Harmeet Dhillon, Trump weapon against civil rights, steps down from DOJ post appeared first on Augusta Free Press.
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