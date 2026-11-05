undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Celebrities
Was James Franklin really trying to complain about not having an airport nearby?
By Chris Graham,5 days ago
A lot is being made of Virginia Tech Football coach James Franklin making mention at his Monday press conference of there not being an international airport within 45 minutes of Tech’s Blacksburg campus.
The post Was James Franklin really trying to complain about not having an airport nearby? appeared first on Augusta Free Press.