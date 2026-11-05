Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Celebrities

Was James Franklin really trying to complain about not having an airport nearby?

By Chris Graham,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138dOh_1GneVNhv00

A lot is being made of Virginia Tech Football coach James Franklin making mention at his Monday press conference of there not being an international airport within 45 minutes of Tech’s Blacksburg campus.

The post Was James Franklin really trying to complain about not having an airport nearby? appeared first on Augusta Free Press.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments