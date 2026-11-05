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Waynesboro
Waynesboro: School Board at critical juncture in search for new superintendent
By Chris Graham,4 days ago
The search for a new Waynesboro Public Schools superintendent is reportedly down to three finalists, with the goal of the Waynesboro School Board to have an announcement about the hire of a new superintendent by the end of the month.
The post Waynesboro: School Board at critical juncture in search for new superintendent appeared first on Augusta Free Press.