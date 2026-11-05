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Waynesboro

Westwood Hills community honored for heroism during Sept. 2 school shooting

By Chris Graham,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOc1F_1GnTG8xT00

Teachers, staff, first responders and community members who protected students and support families during and after the tragic events at Westwood Hills Elementary School on Sept. 2 were honored with a surprise Dawbarn Education Award.

The post Westwood Hills community honored for heroism during Sept. 2 school shooting appeared first on Augusta Free Press.

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