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Waynesboro
Westwood Hills community honored for heroism during Sept. 2 school shooting
By Chris Graham,4 days ago
Teachers, staff, first responders and community members who protected students and support families during and after the tragic events at Westwood Hills Elementary School on Sept. 2 were honored with a surprise Dawbarn Education Award.
The post Westwood Hills community honored for heroism during Sept. 2 school shooting appeared first on Augusta Free Press.
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