undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Soccer
Men’s Soccer: Virginia gets past Notre Dame on PKs, advances to ACC Quarterfinals
By Chris Graham,3 days ago
Wednesday’s first-round ACC Tournament game between Virginia and Notre Dame came down to PKs, with Sami Oulouheu’s final spot kick securing the program’s first win on penalty kicks since 2017, sending the ‘Hoos to the tournament quarterfinals.
The post Men’s Soccer: Virginia gets past Notre Dame on PKs, advances to ACC Quarterfinals appeared first on Augusta Free Press.