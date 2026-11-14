Healthcare is busy in Audubon, NJ right now, and Ivy Health is growing. If you’re a PT or PTA who likes outpatient ortho and a team feel, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ivy Health

Ivy Health Location: Audubon, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 per year + Clinician Bonus Plan & Life of Loan Tuition Reimbursement

Work with a mix of outpatient orthopedic patients in a clinic that focuses on 1:1, patient-centered care. Ivy offers mentorship, ScribeIQ to cut documentation time, CEU support, 401(k) match, up to 20 PTO days, and strong growth paths (including potential clinic equity).

Note: This same PT role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: Ivy Health

Ivy Health Location: Audubon, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30 – $40 per hour

Support outpatient ortho patients while working closely with PTs in a collaborative, mentorship-focused setting. You’ll get benefits starting within 30 days, including medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, paid parental leave, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and CEU days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on schedules and clinic focus.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.