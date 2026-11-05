💊 October 2026 food inspection scores across Audrain County

Here’s how local food places did on their October 2026 health inspections from the Audrain County Health Department: Perfect scores (100): McMillian Early Learning Center – inspected 10/2

– inspected Highland Ice & Water – 10/9

– Eugene Field Elementary – 10/19

– Mexico Middle School – 10/21

– Hawthrone Elementary – 10/22

– Van-Far Elementary School – 10/23

– Community R-VI Schools – 10/28

– Dairy Queen – Vandalia – 10/28

– St. Brendan’s Catholic School – 10/29 High scores with minor issues noted: Pizza Hut – 98 (10/2): some food storage and cleaning issues.

– (10/2): some food storage and cleaning issues. Sunnydale Academy – 99 (10/6): dumpster lids left open.

– (10/6): dumpster lids left open. Highway 22 Discount, LLC – 97 (10/6): food storage, unlabeled bulk foods, sanitizer issues.

– (10/6): food storage, unlabeled bulk foods, sanitizer issues. 5 Slide LLC dba Champions – 93 (10/13): date marking, cleaning, restroom trash lids, clutter, damaged chairs.

– (10/13): date marking, cleaning, restroom trash lids, clutter, damaged chairs. Domino’s Pizza – 99 (10/19): trash cans with food debris need lids.

– (10/19): trash cans with food debris need lids. Best Western Teal Lake Inn – 97 (10/21): unlabeled spray bottles (fixed on site).

– (10/21): unlabeled spray bottles (fixed on site). Mexico High School – 98 (10/22): food storage and dirty can openers.

– (10/22): food storage and dirty can openers. Van-Far High School – 99 (10/23): trash cans with food debris need lids.

– (10/23): trash cans with food debris need lids. Walmart – 95 (10/26): food storage, dirty equipment, open bag in freezer, dented cans.

– (10/26): food storage, dirty equipment, open bag in freezer, dented cans. Missouri Military Academy – 99 (10/29): trash cans with food debris need lids.

More Info: October 2026 Food Establishment Report — ACHD