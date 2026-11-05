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Audrain County
💊 October 2026 food inspection scores across Audrain County
3 days ago
Here’s how local food places did on their October 2026 health inspections from the Audrain County Health Department:
Perfect scores (100):
- McMillian Early Learning Center – inspected 10/2
- Highland Ice & Water – 10/9
- Eugene Field Elementary – 10/19
- Mexico Middle School – 10/21
- Hawthrone Elementary – 10/22
- Van-Far Elementary School – 10/23
- Community R-VI Schools – 10/28
- Dairy Queen – Vandalia – 10/28
- St. Brendan’s Catholic School – 10/29
High scores with minor issues noted:
- Pizza Hut – 98 (10/2): some food storage and cleaning issues.
- Sunnydale Academy – 99 (10/6): dumpster lids left open.
- Highway 22 Discount, LLC – 97 (10/6): food storage, unlabeled bulk foods, sanitizer issues.
- 5 Slide LLC dba Champions – 93 (10/13): date marking, cleaning, restroom trash lids, clutter, damaged chairs.
- Domino’s Pizza – 99 (10/19): trash cans with food debris need lids.
- Best Western Teal Lake Inn – 97 (10/21): unlabeled spray bottles (fixed on site).
- Mexico High School – 98 (10/22): food storage and dirty can openers.
- Van-Far High School – 99 (10/23): trash cans with food debris need lids.
- Walmart – 95 (10/26): food storage, dirty equipment, open bag in freezer, dented cans.
- Missouri Military Academy – 99 (10/29): trash cans with food debris need lids.
More Info: October 2026 Food Establishment Report — ACHD
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