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Audrain County

💊 October 2026 food inspection scores across Audrain County

3 days ago
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Here’s how local food places did on their October 2026 health inspections from the Audrain County Health Department:

Perfect scores (100):

  • McMillian Early Learning Center – inspected 10/2
  • Highland Ice & Water10/9
  • Eugene Field Elementary10/19
  • Mexico Middle School10/21
  • Hawthrone Elementary10/22
  • Van-Far Elementary School10/23
  • Community R-VI Schools10/28
  • Dairy Queen – Vandalia10/28
  • St. Brendan’s Catholic School10/29

High scores with minor issues noted:

  • Pizza Hut98 (10/2): some food storage and cleaning issues.
  • Sunnydale Academy99 (10/6): dumpster lids left open.
  • Highway 22 Discount, LLC97 (10/6): food storage, unlabeled bulk foods, sanitizer issues.
  • 5 Slide LLC dba Champions93 (10/13): date marking, cleaning, restroom trash lids, clutter, damaged chairs.
  • Domino’s Pizza99 (10/19): trash cans with food debris need lids.
  • Best Western Teal Lake Inn97 (10/21): unlabeled spray bottles (fixed on site).
  • Mexico High School98 (10/22): food storage and dirty can openers.
  • Van-Far High School99 (10/23): trash cans with food debris need lids.
  • Walmart95 (10/26): food storage, dirty equipment, open bag in freezer, dented cans.
  • Missouri Military Academy99 (10/29): trash cans with food debris need lids.

More Info: October 2026 Food Establishment Report — ACHD

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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