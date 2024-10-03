Open in App
    Rascal Flatts says they’re returning to the road in 2025 with ‘renewed energy and greater appreciation’

    By Monica Rivera,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCjqz_0vt0jnzC00

    Rascal Flatts is back and couldn’t be more excited to hit the road in 2025 with the recently announced Life Is A Highway Tour to reconnect with the fans, their music, and each other after a five year break as a band.

    LISTEN NOW : Rascal Flatts says they’re returning to the road in 2025 with ‘renewed energy and greater appreciation’

    After being forced to cancel their originally scheduled farewell tour in 2020 due to the global pandemic Gary LeVox , Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney are making good on their promise for tour dates with one noticeable change — this tour is not labeled “farewell.”

    “I feel like in a lot of ways, we have a greater appreciation for what we had,” said bassist, Jay DeMarcus. “I think we needed to go through some personal growth individually — go through some seasons in our lives and try some other things. I think it’s allowed all of us to get away, get fresh perspective and come back with a renewed energy and appreciation for what we have.”

    Added frontman, Gary LeVox, “In 2020, who would’ve thought that something called COVID would start the whole entire world shutting down? That really put life in perspective and how fragile it is. Not just what we’ve been able to accomplish together… it just put everything in perspective.”

    The 21-city trek will celebrate 25 years of music for the trio who racked up 17 Number One hits, over 23.4 million albums sold, 35 million digital downloads and countless awards. Joined by special guests Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane , the tour will include stops in Green Bay, Toledo, Huntsville, Fort Worth, Orlando and more.

    “We’re anxious to put the show together and give the people something that they’re gonna be really pumped about,” said DeMarcus.

    “It’s just been awesome to read the comments and see the love - the outpouring of love and enthusiasm,” said Rooney of announcing the tour this week. “They put us here, so we’re gonna go back out and celebrate with them. We love our fans — the Flattheads!”

    Tickets for Rascal Flatts ' 2025 Life Is A Highway Tour go on sale October 4 at 10am local time and can be found here . See a full list of tour dates below.

    LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates:
    2/13 Evansville, IN- Ford Center
    2/14 Charleston, WV- Charleston Coliseum
    2/15 Grand Rapids, MI- Van Andel Arena
    2/22 Durant, OK- Choctaw Grand Theater
    2/27 Sioux Falls, SD- Denny Sanford Premier Center
    2/28 Green Bay, WI- Resch Center
    3/1 Moline, IL- Vibrant Arena
    3/6 Columbus, OH- Nationwide Arena
    3/7 Toledo, OH- Huntington Center
    3/8 Youngstown, OH- Covelli Centre
    3/13 Manchester, NH- SNHU Arena
    3/14 Uncasville, CT- Mohegan Sun Arena
    3/15 Allentown, PA- PPL Center
    3/20 Huntsville, AL- Von Braun Center Propst Arena*
    3/22 Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena
    3/27 Ft. Worth, TX- Dickies Arena
    3/28 Lafayette, LA- CAJUNDOME
    3/29 Little Rock, AR- Simmons Bank Arena
    4/3 Estero, FL- Hertz Arena
    4/4 Orlando, FL- Kia Center
    4/5 Jacksonville, FL- Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
    * Tickets will be on sale starting Oct. 11 at 10 am local time

