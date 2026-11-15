Looking for a new feline friend in Auburn, WA? These adoptable cats at Auburn Valley Humane Society are waiting for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Auburn Valley Humane Society

Phone: (253) 249-7849

Notes: Listed as available to adopt. Email the shelter to learn more or set up a meet & greet.

👉 Meet Smurf and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Auburn Valley Humane Society

Phone: (253) 249-7849

Notes: Marked as available to adopt. Contact the shelter to ask about her personality and needs.

👉 Meet Dove and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Auburn Valley Humane Society

Phone: (253) 249-7849

Notes: Listed as available to adopt. A great option if you’re looking for a young cat past the tiny-kitten stage.

👉 Meet Hawk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Auburn Valley Humane Society

Phone: (253) 249-7849

Notes: Marked as available to adopt. Reach out to learn more and schedule a visit.

👉 Meet Robin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: Auburn Valley Humane Society

Phone: (253) 249-7849

Notes: Listed as available to adopt. Email or visit the shelter to see if she’s a match for your home.

👉 Meet Smurfette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Auburn Valley Humane Society

Phone: (253) 249-7849

Notes: Marked as available to adopt. A lovely adult cat for those who prefer a more settled companion.

👉 Meet Lyla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

How to Visit or Learn More

Auburn Valley Humane Society (AVHS) is open 6 days a week, 11am–6pm (closed Sundays). Adoptions wrap up at 5:30pm each day.

For questions or to set up a meet & greet, you can:

Call (253) 249-7849

Email frontdesk@auburnvalleyhs.org

Stop by during regular business hours to meet available pets

If one of these cats caught your eye, reach out to the shelter or click through to their listing to start the adoption process. Your new best friend could be waiting in Auburn right now.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.