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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Auburn
Looking for a new feline friend in Auburn, WA? These adoptable cats at Auburn Valley Humane Society are waiting for loving homes.
Smurf
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Shelter: Auburn Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (253) 249-7849
- Notes: Listed as available to adopt. Email the shelter to learn more or set up a meet & greet.
👉 Meet Smurf and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dove
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Auburn Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (253) 249-7849
- Notes: Marked as available to adopt. Contact the shelter to ask about her personality and needs.
👉 Meet Dove and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hawk
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Auburn Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (253) 249-7849
- Notes: Listed as available to adopt. A great option if you’re looking for a young cat past the tiny-kitten stage.
👉 Meet Hawk and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Robin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Auburn Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (253) 249-7849
- Notes: Marked as available to adopt. Reach out to learn more and schedule a visit.
👉 Meet Robin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Smurfette
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Shelter: Auburn Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (253) 249-7849
- Notes: Listed as available to adopt. Email or visit the shelter to see if she’s a match for your home.
👉 Meet Smurfette and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lyla
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Auburn Valley Humane Society
- Phone: (253) 249-7849
- Notes: Marked as available to adopt. A lovely adult cat for those who prefer a more settled companion.
👉 Meet Lyla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
How to Visit or Learn More
Auburn Valley Humane Society (AVHS) is open 6 days a week, 11am–6pm (closed Sundays). Adoptions wrap up at 5:30pm each day.
For questions or to set up a meet & greet, you can:
- Call (253) 249-7849
- Email frontdesk@auburnvalleyhs.org
- Stop by during regular business hours to meet available pets
If one of these cats caught your eye, reach out to the shelter or click through to their listing to start the adoption process. Your new best friend could be waiting in Auburn right now.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.