📋 Auburn, WA Admin Jobs with Multiple $30+/hr Openings

Auburn’s admin and front-desk scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare, trades, and hospitality. If you’re organized, friendly, and good on the phone, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Green City Electrical

Location: Auburn, WA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $25.93 – $31.23 per hour

Busy local electrical contractor needs a detail‑oriented office pro to handle calls, schedule jobs, support field techs, and help with billing. Great fit if you like a fast pace, talking with customers, and want benefits like health, dental, life insurance, PTO, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: MultiCare Health System

Location: Auburn, WA

Type: Full-time (FTE 1.0), Mon–Fri, 7a–5p

Pay: $21.68 – $31.20 per hour

Front-desk role in a maternal fetal medicine clinic, greeting patients, answering phones, scheduling, and handling payments and registration. Good for someone with at least 6–12 months of office or medical reception experience who wants strong benefits, PTO, and career growth in a large health system.

Employer: Muckleshoot Casino Resort

Location: Auburn, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00 per hour + performance bonuses (2x/year)

High‑visibility admin role supporting the Executive Office: manage the front desk, calls, meeting prep, boardroom logistics, and office supplies. Comes with free meals, covered parking, fully paid medical/dental/vision for you, and strong extras if you have a few years of admin experience and can qualify for a gaming license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s flexibility if your skills are a good match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.