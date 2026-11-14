📢 Share your ideas for Cottage Place Park by Dec. 1

The City of Auburn has a first draft design for upgrades to Cottage Place Park on West Street and wants neighborhood input.

Residents can review the preliminary park design and share what you like, what’s missing, and your priorities for improvements. Feedback will help shape the final park plan.

How to comment (by **December 1, 2026, 4 pm):**

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 315-253-3518

Mail or in person: City of Auburn Office of Planning and Economic Development

Attn: Cottage Place Park Design

Memorial City Hall, 2nd Floor, 24 South Street, Auburn, NY 13021

The project is funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and aims to create a welcoming, accessible space for neighbors of all ages while keeping key natural features like the mulberry trees.

For more info, contact Tiffany Beebee, Senior Planner, at 315-253-3518 or [email protected].