🤝 Auburn, NY Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings

Auburn’s human services scene is busy right now, with new roles supporting kids, families, and survivors of violence. If you’re called to help people through tough times, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Cayuga County

Cayuga County Location: Auburn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the county’s Community Mental Health facility providing assessments, individual/group/family therapy, crisis response, and discharge planning. Requires a Master’s in Social Work and NY licensure or limited permit (LMSW, LCSW, LMHC, LMFT), plus the ability to take part in after-hours on-call and occasional off-site assessments.

To apply, go to mycivilservice.cayugacounty.us/jobopps and click APPLY next to “Staff Social Worker (CMH) (HELP Program)” under Current Vacancies.

Employer: Cayuga Counseling Services, Inc.

Location: Auburn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role supporting victims of sexual crimes and domestic violence across Cayuga County. You’ll do K–12 education on digital safety and healthy relationships, outreach and awareness, direct services (referrals, safety planning, advocacy), campus work under Enough is Enough, and crisis hotline coverage. Requires an Associate’s in human services or related experience, plus comfort with trauma topics and public speaking.

Benefits highlight: 3 weeks PTO in year one, wellness time, sick time, 10 paid holidays, agency-paid life and dental, multiple health plans, and a 4-week paid sabbatical after 5 years.

Employer: Cayuga Counseling Services, Inc.

Location: Auburn, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide trauma-focused therapy to children, youth up to age 23, and their families in the office, schools, homes, and community. You’ll use evidence-based models like TF-CBT, EMDR, DBT, PCIT, and more, and work closely with a multidisciplinary team. Requires a Master’s in a mental health field (Marriage and Family Therapy strongly preferred) and NYS licensure.

Benefits highlight: Same strong package as above (PTO, wellness and sick time, 10 holidays, sabbatical, insurance options) plus agency-sponsored trainings and eligibility for Federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application started.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.