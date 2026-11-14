Auburn’s retail scene is busy right now, with both front-line and management roles open. Good mix of flexible part-time work and a solid full-time leadership job with strong benefits.

Employer: Nouria Energy Corporation

Nouria Energy Corporation Location: Auburn, NH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy convenience store helping customers at the counter, keeping the store clean, and handling basic paperwork at the end of your shift. Must be 18+, able to lift up to 50 lbs, and work a flexible schedule; eligible team members can get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and tuition assistance.

Note: This role is also posted on LinkedIn, but it’s the same job. The Indeed link above has all the details.

Employer: Global Partners LP

Location: Auburn, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $45,000 – $81,972/year

Lead the whole store operation: sales, staffing, training, food service, and community outreach. This is a hands-on role for someone with 5+ years of retail/restaurant/hospitality management, with benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application this week while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.