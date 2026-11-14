Auburn’s sales scene is busy right now—great mix of field roles and office jobs. If you like talking with people and hitting goals, there’s solid money to be made here.

Employer: Paychex

Paychex Location: Auburn, ME (enterprise territory role)

(enterprise territory role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$175,000 (base + commission)

High-level B2B role selling Paychex’s AI-enabled HR and payroll platform to companies with 100+ employees. Built for experienced closers who want big-ticket deals, uncapped earnings, and strong sales support.

Employer: CELSIUS Holdings, Inc.

Location: Auburn, ME (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$65,000 + incentives

Field sales role growing the CELSIUS® energy drink brand across grocery, convenience, and food service. You’ll visit 12–15 stores a day, build distributor relationships, and get bonus potential plus full benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: CELSIUS Holdings, Inc.

Location: Auburn, ME (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25/hour + overtime (as needed)

Hands-on merchandising and brand ambassador job for CELSIUS® in grocery, gyms, and convenience stores. Great fit if you like being on the move, setting up displays, and talking with store teams—Wed–Sun schedule with full benefits.

Employer: W.D. Matthews Machinery Co.

Location: Auburn, ME (in-office at HQ)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $22.00/hour

Office-based support role handling quotes, orders, and customer calls for an equipment dealer. Good for someone organized with 2+ years of sales support/admin experience who likes steady hours, benefits, and working with a tight-knit team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Auburn employers are growing and often hire for similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.