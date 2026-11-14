Auburn’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from big-box stores to local financial services. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Auburn, ME

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.10 – $16.20/hour

Help shoppers with home improvement projects, answer questions, and keep shelves stocked in departments like tools, paint, garden, or appliances. Comes with health benefits (even part-time), 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: Ancorum Credit Union

Location: Auburn, ME

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.76/hour + $3.00 shift premium (start), +$0.50 after intro period

Front-line role helping members with accounts and loans, solving problems, and supporting branch growth goals. Good fit if you like detailed work, steady office hours, and building long-term member relationships.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1868

Walmart Supercenter #1868 Location: 100 Mount Auburn Ave, Auburn, ME 04210

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $16 – $29/hour plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Unload trucks, stock freight, and work mainly in the backroom on the overnight shift. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Nouria Energy Corporation

Location: Auburn, ME

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $15.10/hour

Gas station/convenience store role focused on friendly customer service, store cleanliness, and safe operations. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, company-paid life insurance, and tuition assistance for eligible team members.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good shifts and higher-paying spots tend to go first.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.